Nubia unveils Red Magic 10 Pro series colors

The Red Magic 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus will be announced this Wednesday. In preparation for the event, Nubia is gradually sharing some minor details about the phones. After revealing the display details of the Pro Plus model, the brand has now shared the four colors the devices will be available in.

According to Nubia, the color options are named Dark Knight, Day Warrior, Deuterium Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing (machine translated).

The company’s photos also showcase the phone’s details, which include a flat design for its display, side frames, and back panel. The device boasts extremely thin bezels and is said to be the first “true full-screen” smartphone. The screen is said to measure 6.85″ with a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio, 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2000nits peak brightness. The

According to earlier reports, the series will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the brand’s own R3 gaming chip and Frame Scheduling 2.0 tech, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 Pro storage. The Pro Plus model is also expected to offer a huge 7000mAh battery and 100W charging support.

