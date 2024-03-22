OnePlus Ace 3V launches as first model with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

OnePlus Ace 3V has finally launched. The model is not as impressive as the Ace 3 handset, but it comes with various improvements compared to the Ace 2V. That includes the use of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, making it the first smartphone to house the chip.
OnePlus officially launched the Ace 3V in China as the successor of the Ace 2V. As expected, the phone offers several details that were leaked earlier, including its pill-shaped rear camera island, slider, and more.
Here are the details to know about the new phone:
- Ace 3V is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.
- It comes with a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging.
- The smartphone runs ColorOS 14.
- There are different configurations available for the model, with the combination of 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage being the top of the tier.
- In China, the 12GB/256GB,12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations are being offered at CNY 1,999 (around $277), CNY 2,299 (around $319), and CNY 2,599 (around $361), respectively.
- There are two colorways for the model: Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Grey.
- The model still has the slider OnePlus introduced in the past.
- It employs a flat frame compared to its other siblings.
- It comes with IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant certification.
- The 6.7” OLED flat display supports Rain Touch technology, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits peak brightness.
- The 16MP selfie camera is placed in the punch hole located in the upper middle area of the display. In the back, the pill-shaped camera module houses the 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.