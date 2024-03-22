OnePlus Ace 3V launches as first model with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

OnePlus Ace 3V has finally launched. The model is not as impressive as the Ace 3 handset, but it comes with various improvements compared to the Ace 2V. That includes the use of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, making it the first smartphone to house the chip.

OnePlus officially launched the Ace 3V in China as the successor of the Ace 2V. As expected, the phone offers several details that were leaked earlier, including its pill-shaped rear camera island, slider, and more.

Here are the details to know about the new phone: