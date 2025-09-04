OnePlus Ace 6 reportedly coming with a 7000mAh+ battery

The OnePlus Ace 6 is reportedly getting a battery bigger than its predecessor.

OnePlus is now preparing the next Ace series. The vanilla model is expected to arrive simultaneously with the OnePlus 15 in October.

Ahead of its launch timeline, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the model will get a bigger battery this year. From the 6415mAh battery of the OnePlus Ace 5, DCS claimed that the Ace 6’s battery will start at 7000mAh.

The handheld is said to come with a Qualcomm SM8845 chip, a 6.83″ flat 1.5K 165Hz OLED with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 rating. Recently, we also heard about its Ace 6 Ultra sibling, which could debut in a separate event. According to a leak, the Ace 6 Ultra could adopt the waterproof built-in cooling fan system of the new Oppo K13 Turbo series, which was recently launched in China.

Source