OnePlus reportedly planning a clamshell device with telephoto, macro

OnePlus could soon enter the flip phone business, with a recent leaker claim saying that the brand will create one with support for telephoto and macro sensors for its camera system.

Foldables are continuously gaining popularity in the smartphone industry. OnePlus is not entirely new to this, as it already offers the OnePlus Open. However, it has a notebook-style form factor, making OnePlus still a stranger in the clamshell phone business. Yet, the Weibo leaker account Smart Pikachu suggests that the brand will soon release its first flip-style phone.

The speculation about the idea started with the account talking about the foldable products of Vivo and Oppo. However, according to the tipster, OnePlus also has an upcoming foldable creation coming. The possibility is huge since the OnePlus Open was released as a rebranded Oppo Find N3. Now that rumors about the Oppo Find N5 Flip continue to circulate (despite others claiming the project was canceled), the chance of OnePlus rebranding it under its name as its flip phone is not impossible.

Interestingly, the account claims that support for telephoto and macro lenses will be introduced to the said OnePlus flip phone. In case it is pushed, this will make the rumored OnePlus flip phone one of the few selections of clamshell phones offering a telephoto in its camera system.

While this is good news, however, we still suggest everyone take the claim with a pinch of salt, as it still lacks details and reliable proof. Moreover, it could also take OnePlus months or a year before it releases the flip phone, so it is still probably far in the future.