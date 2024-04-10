OnePlus, Oppo, Realme flagships to get ultrasonic fingerprint sensors

Brands under BBK Electronics are expected to employ ultrasonic fingerprint sensors soon. The move is being considered as a “big change” despite the tech already being used by other brands like Samsung and iQOO.

An ultrasonic biometric fingerprint sensor system is a type of in-display fingerprint authentication. It is more secure and accurate as it employs ultrasonic sound waves under the display. Additionally, it should work even when fingers are wet or dirty. With these advantages and the cost of their production, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are usually found only in premium models.

Leaker Digital Chat Station revealed on Weibo that the tech would be employed on the flagship models of OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme. If pushed, the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensors should replace the optical fingerprint system of the flagship offerings of the brands in the future.

While this can be considered a huge move for BBK Electronics, it is important to note that ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are not entirely new in the industry. Prior to the company’s alleged plan, other companies had already introduced it in their creations. Presently, devices with the said tech include the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Meizu 21 vanilla model, Meizu 21 Pro, iQOO 12 Pro, and more.