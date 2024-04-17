Oppo A1i: What you need to know

Oppo is now back with new device launches, with the latest being the Oppo A1i in China.

The brand launched the model alongside the Oppo A1s smartphone. However, A1i comes at a more affordable price, offering a set of interesting features and hardware. To start, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, complemented by up to 12GB/256GB configuration. Also, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 10W charging capability.

Here are more details about the new phone: