Oppo A1i: What you need to know

Oppo is now back with new device launches, with the latest being the Oppo A1i in China.
The brand launched the model alongside the Oppo A1s smartphone. However, A1i comes at a more affordable price, offering a set of interesting features and hardware. To start, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, complemented by up to 12GB/256GB configuration. Also, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 10W charging capability.
Here are more details about the new phone:
- 163.8mm x 75.1mm x 8.12mm dimensions
- 185g weight
- MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Max of 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage
- 8GB/256GB (CNY 1,099) and 12GB/256GB (CNY 1,199) configurations
- 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
- 6.56” HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz touch sampling rate
- Single 13MP primary rear sensor and 5MP front camera
- Available in Night Black and Phantom Purple color options
- Now available for reservations in China via the Oppo website
- Sale start: April 19