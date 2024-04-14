Oppo A3 Pro is official with Dimensity 7050, IP69, 12GB/512GB, 5000mAh battery, more

Oppo has officially launched the new A3 Pro model, which comes with a handful of interesting features.

The new model was launched in China this week as the successor to the A2 Pro that was launched last year. Even before its debut, the company already pained the A3 Pro as a much more successful creation than its predecessor, with Oppo claiming that it had 217% more online reservation volume than the A2 Pro.

Now, we get to confirm if the A3 Pro is worth the hype, with Oppo finally revealing the official specifications of the phone: