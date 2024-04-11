Oppo A3 Pro outperforms predecessor’s online reservation volume by 217%

The A3 Pro is already proving that it is a success, even if Oppo still has to announce it. According to the brand, the model already received 217% higher reservation volume compared to the Oppo A2 Pro, which was released in 2023.

Oppo will announce the new model in China this Friday. Nonetheless, reservations for the handheld are already available through various online and offline retailer stores. Interestingly, the smartphone company has already received a much higher online reservation for the A3 Pro compared to its predecessor.

One of the main highlights of the upcoming phone is its IP69 rating, giving it full protection from dust and water. To compare, the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra models only have an IP68 rating, so going beyond this should help Oppo better promote its new device in the market. Oppo China President Bo Liu confirmed the feature, saying the model will be the world’s first full-level waterproof phone.

Currently, it is being offered in three configurations (8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB) and three colorways (Azure, Pink, and Mountain Blue) in China. The phone houses the Dimensity 7050 chipset and runs on Android 14-based ColorOS system. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is complemented by a 67W fast charging capability, and it offers a 6.7-inch curved FHD+ OLED display with 920 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the camera department boasts a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait sensor in the back, while its front is armed with an 8MP selfie shooter.