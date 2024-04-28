Oppo A60: Everything You Need To Know

The Oppo A60 is finally official. The brand unveiled the phone in Vietnam, but it is expected to launch in other markets in the future.

The new model is a mid-range device that offers 4G capability. It was first spotted on the Google Play Console database, which revealed several details about it. Later, a leaked image of the handheld surfaced on the web, giving us concrete ideas about its appearance. Now, we can confirm these details through the official launch of the Oppo A60.

Here are the main details you need to know about the newly-announced smartphone: