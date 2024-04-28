Oppo A60: Everything You Need To Know

The Oppo A60 is finally official. The brand unveiled the phone in Vietnam, but it is expected to launch in other markets in the future.
The new model is a mid-range device that offers 4G capability. It was first spotted on the Google Play Console database, which revealed several details about it. Later, a leaked image of the handheld surfaced on the web, giving us concrete ideas about its appearance. Now, we can confirm these details through the official launch of the Oppo A60.
Here are the main details you need to know about the newly-announced smartphone:
- 165.71 x 76.02 x 7.68mm dimensions, 186g weight
- 6.67” IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, and an HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) resolution
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options
- 8GB/128GB (VND 5,490,000), 8GB/256GB (VND 6,490,00)
- 50MP camera and 2MP depth unit
- 8MP front cam
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system