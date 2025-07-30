Oppo confirms K13 Turbo Pro launch in India as teasers start

After an earlier leak, Oppo finally confirmed that the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro would be offered in India.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series was launched a few days ago in China. The lineup is impressive because of its game-centered details, including its RGB lighting. The models also boasts a new tech, which allowed the brand to protect the built-in cooling fan from water. Now, Oppo says that the Pro model is coming to India.

The model is now being teased on Flipkart, where its silver colorway is posted. It has yet to be confirmed whether the vanilla Turbo will join it. Nonetheless, according to an earlier claim, the series will be offered in India with “aggressive” pricing. In China, the lineup starts at CN¥1,800, which is around $250 and ₹21,610.

To recall, the Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro offer the following:

Oppo K13 Turbo

MediaTek Dimensity 8450

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with under-screen fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP secondary lens

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings

Black Warrior, Purple, and Knight White

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro