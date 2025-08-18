Oppo F31 series’ no major upgrades’ in SoC, cam but gets 7000mAh battery, durable build in Sept.

Details of the Oppo F31 series have emerged online ahead of its September unveiling. While the devices of the lineup are expected to offer bigger batteries, they are rumored to retain some details of their predecessors.
The Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro will replace the F29 series, which we welcomed in March. Ahead of Oppo’s official announcement, a tipster on X claimed that the phones would be housing a huge 7000mAh battery. This is a huge upgrade from the 6500mAh and 6000mAh batteries in the current vanilla and Pro models of the F29 lineup.
However, the account shared that significant details might not happen in the processor and camera sections of the phones. To recall, the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro have Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Mediatek Dimensity 7300, respectively. While both phones have a 50MP main camera + 2MP monochrome rear camera setup, the Pro model has a 16MP selfie camera, while the standard variant only has an 8MP selfie.
On a positive note, the Oppo F31 series is said to offer a 360° Armor Body durability and even a “significant network performance boost.” As per earlier reports, they will also feature IP68 and IP69 ratings. The recent leak also revealed that the F31 lineup could be unveiled next month.
To recall, these are the specs of the Oppo F29 and the Oppo F29 Pro, which will be replaced by the Oppo F31 series:
Oppo F29
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB
- 6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Gorilla Glass 7i
- 50MP main camera + 2MP monochrome
- 8MP selfie camera
- 6500mAh battery
- 45W charging
- ColorOS 15
- IP66/68/69
- Solid Purple or Glacier Blue
Oppo F29 Pro
- Mediatek Dimensity 7300
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB
- 6.7″ curved AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- 50MP main camera + 2MP monochrome
- 16MP selfie camera
- 6000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- ColorOS 15
- IP66/68/69 + MIL-STD-810H
- Marble White or Granite Black