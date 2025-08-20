Oppo Find X9 Pro camera lens specs tipped

A new leak details the lenses allegedly used in the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro model.

Oppo is set to release the next models of its Find X series, which should include the X9 Pro. According to past reports, there will be a huge change in the camera system of the phone. Unlike the Oppo Find X8 Pro, the device allegedly only comes with three cameras on its back. A tipster shared in the past that instead of two 50MP periscope cameras, the Find X9 series model will use a 200MP periscope. To recall, the current Pro model has a 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake + 50MP telephoto with AF and two-axis OIS anti-shake (6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom) setup.

Now, a new leak details exactly what lenses Oppo uses for the camera system of the Pro smartphone.

According to the leak, the phone features a 50MP 1/1.28” Sony LYT-828 main camera with OIS, 23mm focal length, and an f/1.8 aperture. The said camera is reportedly accompanied by a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide unit with AF and a 1/1.56” (70mm) 200MP Samsung HP5 telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom. In front, meanwhile, the phone is said to be armed with a 50MP Samsung JN5 with AF.

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Oppo model will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. It is reportedly complemented by a battery with a capacity starting at 7000mAh and topping out at 7500mAh. It is also said to have 50W wireless charging, a feature it adopted from its predecessor, which also supports the same wireless charging speed.

The phone sports a 6.78” flat LTPO straight display with the usual rounded corner design. As per DCS, it also employs a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and the LIPO tech to achieve thin bezels. The phone is also said to offer IP68 and IP69 ratings, which should allow underwater photography.

