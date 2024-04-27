Oppo introduces Find X7’s new white color option

Oppo has unveiled the new white color option for its Find X7 device.

The new color adds to the Black, Dark Blue, Light Brown, and Purple choices that Oppo first introduced when the Find X7 model was announced in January. The new color covers the entire back cover of the handheld, with its camera island still boasting its silver appearance. It sports a glossy finish, while it remains unchanged in other sections.

As expected, aside from the new color, no other things have been changed in the Find X7 model. In line with this, the 5G device still offers the following features:

4nm Mediatek Dimensity 9300

12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16/GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations

6.78” LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP (1/1.56″) wide with OIS and PDAF; 64MP periscope telephoto (1/2.0″) with 3x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS; and 50MP ultrawide with PDAF

Front: 32MP wide (1/2.74″) with PDAF

Under-display optical fingerprint scanner

5000mAh battery

100W wired charging

Android 14

IP65 rating

The new color option is now official in China, but this does not apply to the Find X7 Ultra model. It remains unknown whether the brand plans to introduce a new color for the Ultra variant.