OPPO K10 Series has been launched

OPPO K10 Series is here! OPPO is known for making great device series such as Reno and Find, but they also have their series for mid-range and performative low-end users. And the OPPO K10 series is the perfect call for budget-friendly customers! The OPPO K10 series look similar to the K9 series when it comes to design, but on the inside, there are a few changes, such as the processor and the battery. Here are the specifications of the OPPO K10.

OPPO K10 Series’s OPPO K10, compared to OPPO K9.

OPPO K10 may look similar to OPPO K9 in both design and the hardware, some people might even call it a downgrade? We’re going to compare them objectively and leave the comments between the two devices to you.

OPPO K10 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9GHz Kryo 265 Silver) CPU with Adreno 610 as the GPU, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage with MicroSDXC support. 6 to 8GB RAM options are available. 5000 mAh Li-Po battery with 33W fast charging support. 90Hz 1080×2412 IPS LCD screen panel, One 16MP wide front camera, Triple 50MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera sensors. Comes with Android 11-powered ColorOS 11.1, you can check what ColorOS is like by clicking on our post.

OPPO K9 came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G ((1×2.8 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) CPU with Adreno 620 as the GPU, 128/256GB internal storage, 8GB RAM variants available. 4300 mAh Li-Po battery with 65W fast charging support. 90Hz 1080×2400 Super AMOLED screen panel, One 16MP wide front camera, Triple 64MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera sensors. Comes with Android 11-powered ColorOS 11.1.

They are similar to each other, but the last-year entry OPPO K9 has to take the cake for the hardware inside, and OPPO K10 has to take the cake for its price that’s 180 EUR for beginners.

OPPO K10 Series’s OPPO K10 Pro, Compared to OPPO K9 Pro.

Now, this is a comparison, because OPPO K10 Pro is better in terms of comparison to last year’s entry, OPPO K9 Pro. Just with drastic changes like the CPU, battery/charging support, and many more! Here are the specifications of OPPO K10 Series’s K10 Pro, Compared to OPPO K9 Pro.

OPPO K10 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) CPU with Adreno 660 as the GPU, 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage with 8 to 12GB RAM options are available. 5000 mAh Li-Po battery with 65W fast charging support. 120Hz 1080×2400 AMOLED screen panel, One 16MP wide front camera, Triple 50MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera sensors. Comes with Android 12-powered ColorOS 12. You can check on one of the core features of ColorOS 12 by clicking on our post.

OPPO K9 Pro comes with MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU with Mali-G77 MC9 as the GPU, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage with 8 to 12GB RAM options are available. 4500 mAh Li-Po battery with 60W fast charging support. 120Hz 1080×2400 AMOLED screen panel, One 16MP wide front camera, Triple 64MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera sensors. Comes with Android 11-powered ColorOS 11.3.

They are similar to each other, but K10 Pro has slightly better premium-like specifications. OPPO K10 Pro is the best premium device you can get till you wait for the upcoming OPPO Reno 8 series which we covered in this post as OPPO Reno 8 is the first device to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Conclusion

OPPO is making great devices and is becoming well-known as they keep improving their build quality as more people discover them. OPPO K10 Series was a huge entry this year, and it will become only better in OPPO Reno 8 series. Xiaomi also made their shots at being the premium phone this year by releasing Redmi Note 11 series and Xiaomi 12 series. You can check on Redmi Note 11 by clicking here and on Xiaomi 12 by clicking here.

Thanks to OPPO’s official site for being our source.