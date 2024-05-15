Oppo K12x 5G debuts with Snapdragon 695, up to 12GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

Santiago Jr Bongco
May. 15, 2024, 11:02

Oppo has silently launched a new smartphone in China: the Oppo K12x 5G.

The move is part of the brand’s plan to dominate the affordable 5G division, with the Oppo K12x offering a starting price of $180 or CN¥1,299 in China. It comes in three configurations of 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, and it houses a Snapdragon 695 chip. Aside from this, it comes with a huge 5,500mAh battery, complemented by 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Needless to say, despite its price, the new Oppo K12x model impresses in other sections, thanks to its 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, OLED panel, and 5G capability.

Here are more details of the new Oppo K12x 5G smartphone:

  • 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1mm dimensions
  • 191g weight
  • Snapdragon 695 5G
  • 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
  • 6.67” Full HD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary unit + 2MP depth
  • 16MP selfie
  • 5,500mAh battery
  • 80W SuperVOOC charging
  • Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system
  • Glow Green and Titanium Gray colors

Related Articles