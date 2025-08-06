Oppo official dismisses rumors about Find X9 Ultra’s 1.5K display

A key figure at Oppo has shared that a leak about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra getting a downgraded display resolution is not true.

Oppo is now preparing the next Find X series, which will soon replace the current Find X8 lineup, which includes the Find X8 Ultra. The phone debuted with many interesting specs, including its 6.82′ 2K 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED with 1600nits peak brightness. Its successor is also rumored to get flagship specifications, including a new chip. However, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who is known for providing accurate tips most of the time, noted that the display section of the phone will get a downgrade. Instead of 2K, the device is allegedly coming with a 1.5K resolution.

The detail later reached Oppo Find Series Product Manager Zhou Yibao’s attention after a fan asked about it through a comment. The official, nonetheless, didn’t hesitate to dismiss the rumor, saying that it is fake.

According to the product manager, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will also have a telephoto macro camera unit. This news follows the same official’s confirmation about the series’ models, which include the Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9s, and Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

Earlier reports revealed that the Ultra model will have four rear cameras, which include a dual periscope telephoto setup. According to earlier leaks, it will offer a 200MP/50MP/50MP/50MP rear camera configuration. Specifically, it said to use a 200MP main camera, a change from the 1″ LYT-900 in the Find X8 Ultra and Find X7 Ultra. In addition to that, the phone is also expected to offer a 50MP ultrawide unit. Oppo is reportedly testing the Samsung ISOCELL HP5 and JN5 lenses for the telephotos.

Source (Via)