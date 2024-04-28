Oppo Reno 12 to get Dimensity 8200, 16GB/512GB configuration, 50MP main cam, 5000mAh battery

The latest leak has revealed the most significant details that the Oppo Reno 12 model will receive when it launches in either May or June.

The Oppo Reno 12 series is expected to present a standard and a Pro model. Days ago, earlier reports shared the details of the latter, leaving us almost clueless about the former. Thankfully, the well-known leaker account Digital Chat Station is now back on Weibo, spilling a handful of details about the Reno 12 model.

To start, the tipster claims that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, echoing earlier rumors about the component. It will reportedly be paired with a 16GB/512GB configuration, which is likely one of the options that will be offered. Unfortunately, the other configurations of the model remain unknown.

On the other hand, it is believed that it will sport a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, which will be complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto with an f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

The model will be powered by a huge 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, but DCS pointed out that it will still employ a “thin and light design.” The account added that it will feature a micro-curvature display, which is reportedly going to have a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.