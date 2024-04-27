Oppo Reno 12 render shows rectangular camera island

We finally have an idea of what the back of the Oppo Reno 12 will look like. Unlike its predecessor, it will sport a rectangular rear camera island, which is different from earlier expectations.
Reno 12 is expected to launch in June. Ahead of the event, different leaks about the model have already been surfacing across the web. The latest includes the render of the handset, which was shared by a leaker on the Chinese platform Weibo.
Based on the image shared, the phone will be offered in a green color option, with its back panel offering minimal curves on all four edges. The camera island, on the other hand, will still be placed in the upper left section of the back. However, unlike the Oppo Reno 11, the Reno 12’s camera module will be rectangular, which will be placed vertically. It will house its three rumored camera lenses and the flash unit.
According to earlier reports, there will be two models in the series: the Reno 12 and the Reno 12 Pro. The main camera system of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is reportedly getting a huge difference from what the current model already has. According to reports, unlike the 50MP wide, 32MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide of the earlier model, the upcoming device will boast a 50MP primary and a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is expected to be 50MP (versus the 32MP in Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G).
Other rumored details about the series include:
- According to Tipster Digital Chat Station, Pro’s display is 6.7 inches with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
- As per the latest claims, the Pro will be powered with a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W charging. This should be an upgrade from the previous reports saying Oppo Reno 12 Pro would only be equipped with a lower 67W charging capability. Moreover, it is a huge difference from the 4,600mAh battery of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G.
- According to a separate report, the Pro will be armed with 12GB RAM and will offer storage options of up to 256GB.
- Both the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will have AI capabilities.
- A tipster from Weibo claims that the Dimensity Dimensity 8300 and 9200 Plus chips will be used in the two models of the lineup. To recall, the standard Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro models were given the Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips. With this, the Reno 12 will likely get the Dimensity 8300, while the Reno 12 Pro will receive the Dimensity 9200 Plus chip.