Oppo Reno 12 render shows rectangular camera island

We finally have an idea of what the back of the Oppo Reno 12 will look like. Unlike its predecessor, it will sport a rectangular rear camera island, which is different from earlier expectations.

Reno 12 is expected to launch in June. Ahead of the event, different leaks about the model have already been surfacing across the web. The latest includes the render of the handset, which was shared by a leaker on the Chinese platform Weibo.

Based on the image shared, the phone will be offered in a green color option, with its back panel offering minimal curves on all four edges. The camera island, on the other hand, will still be placed in the upper left section of the back. However, unlike the Oppo Reno 11, the Reno 12’s camera module will be rectangular, which will be placed vertically. It will house its three rumored camera lenses and the flash unit.

According to earlier reports, there will be two models in the series: the Reno 12 and the Reno 12 Pro. The main camera system of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is reportedly getting a huge difference from what the current model already has. According to reports, unlike the 50MP wide, 32MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide of the earlier model, the upcoming device will boast a 50MP primary and a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is expected to be 50MP (versus the 32MP in Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G).

Other rumored details about the series include: