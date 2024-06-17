Oppo Reno 12F 5G variant visits Geekbench using Dimensity 6300

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G variant has appeared on Geekbench to test its Dimensity 6300 chip. The move could indicate that the brand is now preparing the model for its debut, which is rumored to happen soon.

The Oppo Reno 12F is reportedly coming globally in two variants. According to rumors, the 4G and 5G versions of the Oppo Reno 12 F will be launched globally alongside the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. The 4G variant is expected to have the Snapdragon 680, while the 5G option will employ the Dimensity 6300 chips. Also, the 5G version is said to be getting NFC support, while the other one won’t.

Recently, the 5G variant was spotted on Geekbench. The device was tested using the Dimensity 6300 SoC. The chip’s name is not directly specified in the listing, but its octa-core configuration and details (2x 2.40 GHz high-performance cores and 6x 2.0 GHz efficiency cores) give away its identity. According to the listing, the SoC was paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB RAM, and Android 14 OS.

Through these details, the Geekbench listing shows that the device registered 677 and 1415 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

According to earlier reports, both 5G and 4G variants are said to come with a 50MP OV50D/8MP/2MP rear camera system, a 32MP IMX615 selfie camera, and an LED ring flash. The phones are also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery and 45W SuperVOOC charging.

A leaker shared that the Oppo Reno 12 F 4G will be offered “no less than $300” in the Southeast Asian market. However, the price of the 5G variant, which is rumored to be marketed as the Oppo F27 Pro in India, remains unknown.