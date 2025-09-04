Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G now official with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

The Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G has finally arrived in the market, offering a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and other impressive features.

The new Oppo model is now in Europe. It joins the Reno 14 series globally, where the vanilla Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, and Reno 14F are now available. Nonetheless, it is important to note that it is a rebadged Reno 14F 5G, which is limited to the Southeast Asian markets.

It is the brand’s latest 5G offering. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has a 6000mAh battery and 45W charging support. Its colorways include Opal Blue and Luminous Green.

Here are more details about the Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G: