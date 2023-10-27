Other HyperOS update list have been announced, not just smartphones

Xiaomi, a famous tech company, is starting a new era of advancements with Xiaomi Hyper OS. They will release it on different devices. The reveal encompasses mobile phones and tablets, televisions, and other innovative products. To show their dedication to advanced technology, Xiaomi will introduce Hyper OS on these devices. Let’s dive into the details of this exciting release rhythm.

Official Version Plan: Mobile Phones and Tablets

Xiaomi plans to provide a great user experience with its official version. The first set of models will be available for purchase from December 2023 to January 2024. The Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 are two highly anticipated devices. Here are the key models slated for the first batch:

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi K60 Extreme Edition

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60

Keep an eye on the official announcement for updates on new models being released. Our all devices list includes all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices.

Development Version Plan: Mobile Phones and Tablets

The development version plan will start in November 2023. It will gradually bring innovation closer to users. Here are the models featured in the first batch of development versions:

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60

More models will be added to the Xiaomi Hyper OS family soon.

Television: Xiaomi TV Models

Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation extends to television technology. Compatible TV models, including the

Xiaomi TV S Pro 65 Mini LED

Xiaomi TV S Pro 75 Mini LED

Xiaomi TV S Pro 85 Mini LED

are set to gradually introduce Hyper OS starting in December 2023. Users can look forward to an enhanced viewing experience with Xiaomi’s Hyper OS on their smart TVs.

Other Xiaomi Products with Hyper OS

Xiaomi’s ambition doesn’t stop at mobile devices and televisions.

Xiaomi Watch S3

Xiaomi Smart Camera 3 Pro PTZ version, expected to launch in December 2023

Xiaomi Sound Speaker

will bring Hyper OS to these innovative products. Furthermore, the demonstrating the brand’s commitment to offering a seamless and interconnected technology ecosystem.

Conclusion

Xiaomi’s release rhythm for Hyper OS across a diverse range of devices, from mobile phones and tablets to smart TVs and other innovative products, underscores the brand’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology to its users. As the release plan unfolds, consumers can anticipate a host of new and enhanced features that will revolutionize their tech experience. The future of technology is here, and it’s Xiaomi Hyper OS leading the way.

Please note that the release plan is subject to change based on testing conditions, but Xiaomi assures timely updates on any adjustments or updates. Stay connected with Xiaomi Community to remain in the loop with the latest developments in this exciting journey of technological advancement.

Source: Mi Community