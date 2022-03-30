Perfect Android 12 Themes for Android Theme Manager (Substratum)

So as you know, in AOSP is also a thing by using some modules or substratum itself. But, there’s not many themes out there yet that supports Android 12 well properly yet. In this article, we will show you all the themes that has support for Android 12 and also looks nice.

ClearLineage

This is a module that works along with LSPosed itself. It’s point is easy, bringing back the blur to Android 12 in quick settings panel. As Android 12 removed the transparent blurred background in quick settings, this module brings that back, which was just like Android 11 before. It’s also pretty easy to use as well. It also adds blur to more places, such as background of Settings app, and somw dialogue boxes in Android itself. You can find it in our guide to how to install and use it.

Project Themer Themes



This is an app that basically let’s you to change how does quick settings tiles look, along with grind, and also along with status bar icons. It also let’s you to choose a different accent as well.



There’s some already pre-built in themes which you can activate or deactivate using just one single tap. The app makes it pretty much easy to use the themer and configure it.





If you don’t like the inbuilt themes, the apl also provides you an option to build your own theme, by choosing inbuilt shapes, brightness bars, much more to create infinite combinations.You can get it in here. In-app guide will show you how to install it properly as well.

Flowdor Substratum Themes



Well, this is one of most advanced themes ever possible that got launched. Flowdor let’s you to put custom clocks into the quick settings panel, with also including tons of clocks to choose with. You need to join it’s chat, and send your System UI apk there, so they can make a module that will allow you to install custom clocks for your custom ROM.

We will update this article when there’s more themes out for it that is for Android 12. Stay tuned.