New leak reveals Pixel 8a’s Gorilla Glass 3, IP67 rating, matte finish, ‘recycled materials’

A new set of leaks involving the Google Pixel 8a has emerged online, revealing various details about its build.

The device should soon debut on May 14 at the Google I/O event. As the day approaches, more and more leaks about it have been appearing, with the latest coming from an official-looking marketing poster from Google itself.

Shared by leaker Evan Blass on X, the image confirms earlier speculations about the Pixel 8a. To start, the page confirms that the handheld will also use the same Gorilla Glass 3 found in its predecessor. It will also be armed with an IP67 rating, with Google calling it the “most durable” A-series phone to date.

Aside from that, the company teases “fun colors” coming in the 8a debut, with the poster confirming that the phone will be offered in matte finish.

Ultimately, the poster reveals that “recycled materials” are used in Pixel 8a. There are no specifics on where these materials are used, but it is likely the back panel of the phone, as it is one of the common parts being produced from recycled materials nowadays.