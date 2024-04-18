Pixel 9 series to get on-device AI messaging, image generation capabilities

The upcoming Pixel 9 series will have different AI capabilities, and some of them could be image generation and messaging-related features.

This is unsurprising as more modern smartphones are adopting AI as one of their key features. Aside from Samsung, other Chinese brands have also started the plan, including Oppo and OnePlus, which will soon introduce the Gemini Ultra 1.0 in their devices. Needless to say, Google is also on the same path, which started with the Pixel 8 Pro and the Gemini Nano. Now, it seems the company plans to continue this with the release of the anticipated Pixel 9 series.

According to one of the latest leaks, the company is already working on it, with leaker @AssembleDebug revealing on X that the future AI capabilities of the next Pixel phones will also be on-device. The codes spottted by the tipster prove it, with some of the codes suggesting that the Messaging app of the said series will be armed with AI. According to the other parts of the codes, the device could feature auto-reply suggestions.

Aside from that, the AI Core coding shows that the device will also be able to generate images. Given that the ability will be on-device and won’t rely on the cloud, it could perform faster than the current AI-powered image generators in the market. Other details included in the code refer to LLM and embedding features.