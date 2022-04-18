POCO Buds Pro on the way! – Another weird Redmi rebrand

Xiaomi has the third place in global marketshare when it comes to wireless headphones, and it seems like they’re trying to increase that margin. Xiaomi’s new TWS earbuds, the POCO Buds Pro got leaked, and it seems like they’re going to be rebrands of another product that they already have, alongside another product that they already have. So, let’s see what they did.

What are the POCO Buds Pro?

The POCO Buds Pro will most likely be a budget-to-midrange set of earbuds by Xiaomi’s subbrand, POCO. We don’t have much information on the earbuds to go off from, but we know that they will be a rebrand of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, as it is tradition for POCO to just rebrand already existing Redmi products. So, expect the same performance as the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro.

However, alongside the POCO Buds, there will also be another product.

There will also be a rebrand of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro – Genshin Impact Edition, so that POCO can re-release them as the POCO Buds Pro – Genshin Impact Edition. As you can read above, both the earbuds have officially been certified, so the release or the launch event should be soon, but we can’t give an exact date for now. The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro retailed for around 60$, so we don’t think the POCO Buds will be priced any differently.

So, what do you think about the POCO Buds Pro? Do you think the rebranded earbuds will be worse, or better? Will you buy one?