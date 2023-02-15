POCO C55 will be launched in India soon!

POCO C55, POCO’s new entry device, is finally will be launched! The first news of the long-awaited device by POCO followers was shared by POCO India in the past few minutes. According to the post from POCO India’s official Twitter account, the device may be released very soon. POCO C55 is a rebranding of Redmi 12C, and it’s a real budget-friendly entry-level device.

POCO C55 India Launch Event

POCO India’s Twitter statement read: “Hold on to your seat, POCO C55 is coming soon.” According to this statement, this device will be launched with an event to be held in India very soon. There is no date or information in the post made by POCO India for now. However, the launch event date will be announced in the coming days.

POCO C55 is the latest member of POCO’s C series entry segment smartphones, device that will be introduced very soon is budget friendly and has affordable specifications. It will be launched as a rebrand of Redmi’s entry-level device, the Redmi 12C. In other words, you can reach all hardware specifications from here.

POCO C55 Specifications

POCO C55 is a that offers entry-segment specifications at the cheapest price. The device comes with MediaTek Helio G85 (MT6769Z) (12nm) chipset. And 6.71″ HD+ (720×1650) IPS LCD 60Hz display available. There is a dual camera setup with a 50MP main and 5MP depth camera. It also has a 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 10W fast charging support.

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (MT6769Z) (12nm)

Display: 6.71″ IPS LCD HD+ (720×1650) 60Hz

Camera: 50MP + 5MP (depht)

Selfie Camera: 5MP (f/2.0)

RAM/Storage: 4/6GB RAM + 64/128GB Storage (eMMC 5.1)

Battery/Charging: 5000mAh Li-Po with 10W fast charging support

OS: MIUI 13 (POCO UI) based on Android 12

This device will have 4 GB, 6 GB, and 64 GB, 128 GB storage options, is expected to be available for sale at a price around $100. It’s a really good device for such a low price, you can also reach all the specifications page from here. What do you think of the POCO C55? You can share your views and comments below. Stay tuned for more.