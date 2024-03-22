Poco C61 is Redmi A3’s twin based on recent design, info leaks

New Poco C61 leaks and renders have surfaced, further giving us more ideas about it. Based on these discoveries, it can be safely assumed that the device is indeed a rebranded Redmi A3.

Recently, the C61 made an appearance in the Bureau of Indian Standards and Google Play Console. This leaked several details about the phone, including its front design with decently thin bezels. The image also shows that it has a punch hole in the middle for the selfie camera, which is different from the front camera design of the Redmi A3. However, in a recent set of renders shared by Appuals, it is claimed that the Poco C61 will retain the same design as its Redmi counterpart.

Additionally, the renders show that the back of the C61 is a spitting image of the Redmi A3. If this is true, it means that C61 will also have the same big camera module placed in the upper center part of the phone’s back, with the branding being the only difference. If this is really the case, it could also borrow the 8MP main and 5MP selfie cameras of the Redmi A3.

On the other hand, more details about the smartphone surfaced recently: