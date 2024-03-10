Poco confirms X6 Neo March 13 launch, earlier back design leak

Poco has finally given a date on when it will launch the new X6 Neo in India. According to a recent post from the company, it will be unveiled next Wednesday, March 13. Interestingly, the brand also shared an official image of the model, confirming it will have a spitting image of the Redmi Note 13R Pro’s back design.

This is not surprising, nonetheless, as it was earlier reported that the X6 Neo would be a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. According to a recent claim from a leaker, the “base” RAM of the X6 Neo would be 8GB, suggesting that there are different configurations to expect (with one report claiming a 12GB RAM/256GB storage option).

In terms of the design, the X6 Neo is expected to have the same rear camera layout earlier shared in leaks, wherein the dual camera system will be arranged vertically on the left side of the camera island. As for its features and hardware, it is likely to also sport a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. Inside, it will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that is complemented by a 33W fast charging capability. Meanwhile, its display is expected to be a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, with its front camera rumored to be 16MP.

The model is reportedly aimed towards the Gen Z market, with Poco India CEO Himanshu Tandon teasing that the “Neo upgrade” would be a better option than the Rs 17,000 Realme 12 5G. According to a leaker, the X6 Neo would be “under 18K,” but a separate report claimed it would be lower than that, saying it could only cost around Rs 16,000 or around $195.