POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global EEA!

We told you a few weeks ago that the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 update will be released soon. Are you still wondering POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 release date? MIUI 13 update has been released for POCO F2 Pro, one of the most affordable devices with Snapdragon 865 chipset. The POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 update, which has been released, increases system stability and allows you to experience many features. POCO F2 Pro Android 12 update is also released with POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 update. We have to mention that the build number of the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 update is V13.0.2.0.SJKEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail now.

POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 Update Changelog

The changelog of the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 13 update is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to March 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

The size of the update is 3.4GB. Only Mi Pilots can access this update. If no bug is found in the this update, it will be available to all users. You can use MIUI Downloader for access MIUI 13 download file of POCO F2 Pro. In addition, with MIUI Downloader, you will have many advantages such as following new upcoming updates, accessing MIUI’s hidden features. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the F2 Pro MIUI 13 Global update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such content.