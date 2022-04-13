POCO F3 MIUI 13 update released for Turkey and EEA!

POCO F3 users have been waiting for the MIUI 13 update to be released for a long time, as of today, the POCO F3 MIUI 13 update has been released for Turkey. Also, a new POCO F3 MIUI 13 update has been released to the EEA. The new POCO F3 MIUI 13 update released for the EEA brings the February security patch with it.

With Snapdragon 870 chipset, triple rear camera and other features, POCO F3 is one of the best selling models. POCO F3 MIUI 13 update has been released for this best-selling model for Turkey. A new POCO F3 MIUI 13 update has been released for the EEA. These released updates improve system stability and provide you with many features. The build number of the POCO F3 MIUI 13 update released for Turkey is V13.0.1.0.SKHTRXM, the build number of the new POCO F3 MIUI 13 update released for the EEA is V13.0.4.0.SKHEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the updates in detail.

POCO F3 MIUI 13 Turkey Update Changelog

The changelog of the POCO F3 MIUI 13 update released for Turkey is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to February 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

POCO F3 MIUI 13 EEA Update Changelog

System

Updated Android Security Patch to February 2022. Increased system security.

POCO F3 MIUI 13 updates improve system stability and bring you many features. New sidebar, wallpapers and many nice features are waiting for you with POCO F3 MIUI 13 update. Only Mi Pilots can access the POCO F3 MIUI 13 updates released for Turkey and the EEA. If no bug are found in the update, it will be accessible to all users. You can download POCO F3 MIUI 13 updates from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader that lets you try MIUI's hidden features.