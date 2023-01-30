POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 Update: New Update for EEA Region

MIUI is custom firmware developed by Xiaomi for its devices. It is based on the Android operating system and includes a number of customizations and additional features not found on stock Android.

Updates often include new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. These may include new design elements and an updated interface, new apps or features, and improvements to existing apps and features. Xiaomi is a brand that works hard to improve its smartphones. It takes it one step further with every MIUI update.

We said that there is a short time left for the MIUI 14 Global Launch. We also listed the top 10 smartphones that will receive this update. Today, the new POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update has been released for the EEA region. Good to see POCO F4 GT getting a new MIUI 14 update. Xiaomi loves its users very much. They give too much importance to them.

POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 Update

The POCO F4 GT was launched in 2022. It came out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. This device is normally Redmi K50 Gaming. It has been rebranded under the POCO name. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. POCO F4 GT is a high-performance gaming phone. It has not received any Android or MIUI updates yet.

With the POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update released, the device received the first Android and MIUI update. This is gratifying. The new POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update fixes some bugs found in the first version V14.0.1.0.TLJEUXM. The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the new update is V14.0.3.0.TLJEUXM.

We are working hard to provide users with easy access to MIUI update links. We also have to say that Xiaomi is a pretty good brand. As the Xiaomiui, we will check all MIUI 14 updates in 2023. We will announce the news of the released updates to the users. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

New POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 Update EEA Changelog

As of January 30, 2023, the changelog of the new POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Updated Android security patch to December 2022. Increased System security.

Where can download the POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update?

The new POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO F4 GT MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.