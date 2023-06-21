POCO F5 MIUI 14 Update: June 2023 Security Update for India Region

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest new MIUI 14 for the POCO F5. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the new POCO F5 MIUI 14 update has been released for the India region.

POCO F5 MIUI 14 Update

POCO F5 was launched in 2023. It comes out of the box with Android 13 based MIUI 14. Now, a new MIUI 14 update has been released for India. This released update increases system security, improves user experience, and provides you with the latest security patch. The build number of the new update is MIUI-V14.0.4.0.TMRINXM. If you want, let’s examine the details of the new update.

POCO F5 MIUI 14 June 2023 Update India Changelog

As of 21 June 2023, the changelog of the POCO F5 MIUI 14 June 2023 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.