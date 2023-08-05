POCO F5 Pro MIUI 14 Update: July 2023 Security Update for EEA Region

Exciting news for POCO F5 Pro users! Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO has released a new MIUI 14 update specifically tailored for users in the EEA region. This update aims to take the smartphone’s software experience to the next level by providing an enhanced user experience.

The new MIUI 14 update for POCO F5 Pro introduces several visual and functional changes to provide users with a smoother experience. The improvements in the user interface give the device a modern and stylish appearance, while performance enhancements and new features boost user satisfaction.

EEA Region

July 2023 Security Patch

As of 5 August, 2023, POCO has started rolling out the July 2023 Security Patch for the POCO F5 Pro. This update increases system security and stability. The update is first rolled out to POCO Pilots and the build number is MIUI-V14.0.7.0.TMNEUXM.

Changelog

As of August 5, 2023, the changelog of the POCO F5 Pro MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2023. Increased System Security.

Where to get the POCO F5 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to get the POCO F5 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO F5 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.