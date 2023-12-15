POCO F5’s HyperOS update leaked, smartphone gets a big upgrade

Xiaomi users are eagerly waiting for HyperOS. During this time, Xiaomi is trying to make HyperOS more stable. Some internal Xiaomi HyperOS users have did the wrong thing to do. Some screenshots of the POCO F5’s HyperOS update were shared.

Maybe this user didn’t know that what he did was forbidden, but the purpose of sharing this post is to show that Xiaomi is testing HyperOS internally. We already mentioned that the POCO F5 is already ready to receive the Xiaomi HyperOS Global update. Now these screenshots are a sign of the update that awaits us in the near future.

POCO F5 HyperOS Update

POCO F5 is being sold in China as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Both devices use the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip. Today, we found an interesting situation. A user was using a leaked build of HyperOS. In fact, this user is one of Xiaomi’s internal HyperOS users. He is using the daily beta version of HyperOS.

In the past, Xiaomi offered a daily beta version of MIUI to its users in China. Later, it made a sudden decision to stop doing so. MIUI Daily Beta was performing better compared to other MIUI versions. But the company seems happy with its decision. After a long time, HyperOS Daily Beta screenshots have surfaced. We already knew that this version was exclusive to Xiaomi employees. The HyperOS version that showed up attracted our attention.

First, he shared a screenshot of version 23.12.14. Then today, he was caught sharing the screenshot of version 23.12.15 in a group. The About device section writes Redmi Note 12 Turbo. As we mentioned above, this is a POCO F5 model. Users who get the HyperOS daily beta can install this build on the POCO F5 without any problems.

We then contacted this user. He stated that he could not share the link to the update and might be fined. Fortunately, the POCO F5 will receive the HyperOS update soon. Because HyperOS updates for the POCO F5 are now ready. Therefore, POCO Global is expected to officially start rolling out the update to users soon.

POCO F5’s last internal HyperOS builds are OS1.0.4.0.UMREUXM, OS1.0.1.0.UMRMIXM and OS1.0.2.0.UMRINXM. The device is codenamed “marble“. The update is being tested internally by Xiaomi Inc. Our latest checks show that the changelog has been added to the European build of the POCO F5. This confirms that POCO F5 users in Europe will receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update soon. So what do you think about this article? Don’t forget to share your opinions in the comments section.