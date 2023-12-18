POCO F5’s legendary HyperOS update starts rolling out

We already announced a few days ago that POCO F5 will be receiving the HyperOS update soon. Now POCO Global has officially announced that HyperOS update for POCO F5 has started rolling out. Although the update has not been released yet, we know that it will be rolled out very soon. Because the HyperOS builds for POCO F5 are ready and will be released any moment now. Here you will find all the details about the HyperOS update for POCO F5!

POCO F5 HyperOS Update

POCO F5 is a POCO F model unveiled in 2023. Curious when the POCO F5 will receive the HyperOS update. Some friends at the AndroidAuthority website think that there is no timeline for when the POCO F5 will get HyperOS update. Now we’re here to answer many questions like these. If you’re ready, let’s get started!

Here are the last internal builds of POCO F5! The last internal HyperOS builds are OS1.0.4.0.UMREUXM, OS1.0.3.0.UMRINXM and OS1.0.2.0.UMRMIXM. The update is now completely tested and will be rolled out to users very soon. It is important to note that HyperOS is based on Android 14. With the HyperOS update, users will also receive the Android 14 update.

Well, we come to answer that curiously expected question. When will POCO F5 receive the HyperOS update? The smartphone will receive the HyperOS update at the latest “End of December“. It will first be rolled out to users in the POCO HyperOS Pilot Tester Program. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when HyperOS is released.

Source: Xiaomiui, POCO