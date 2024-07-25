Leak: Poco could introduce F6 Deadpool Edition on July 26

A new leak shows that Poco could soon introduce the Poco F6 in a Deadpool Edition.

The news follows the anticipation of the Deadpool & Wolverine film, which might explain the possible collaboration between Poco and Marvel. According to the image shared by leaker Yogesh Brar (via Smartprix), the phone will come in a crimson red, reflecting Deadpool’s iconic costume color. Nonetheless, the back panel is reportedly filled with Deadpool and Wolverine design elements, including a Deadpool sign placed in the middle of the flash unit.

The limited edition phone is reportedly making its Indian debut on July 26, Friday, and will hit stores in early August. No other details about the phone have been shared, but it is believed to be the Poco F6, which is already available in India.

To recall, the F6 comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, which sell for ₹29,999, ₹31,999, and ₹33,999, respectively. If the Deadpool phone is indeed the Poco F6, it could also offer the following details: