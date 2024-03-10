Poco F6 Pro to get April/May launch after getting NBTC certification

We might get another smartphone model from Poco, and it could be the F6 Pro. That’s according to the usual launch of smartphones, which get their certification from Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Poco F6 Pro was spotted on the website of Thailand’s independent state regulatory body, revealing that it was assigned the 23113RKC6G model number. This is significantly similar to the 23113RKC6C model number spotted in the Chinese version of the Redmi K70. This could mean that the model would be a rebranded version of the said Redmi model, meaning it could adopt many of the features and hardware of the smartphone. That includes K70’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chip, rear camera setup (50MP wide camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro, 5000mAh battery, and 120W wired charging capability.

As for its release, the model could be unveiled in the next month or two. Since the certification of F6 Pro was spotted on the NBTC platform, this could be the likely timeline for its launch. That’s because, in the past, all smartphones that had been certified by the regulator were released the next month or after two months. With this, expect that the F6 Pro could be launched in April or May.

If true, this should follow the release of X6 Neo on March 13. The date has already been confirmed by the company in a recent post. Unsurprisingly, the model is also believed to be a rebranded Redmi smartphone. Specifically, according to the appearance of the smartphone and its leaked features, it would be similar to the Redmi Note 13R Pro.