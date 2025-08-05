Poco F7’s camera gets user-requested improvements in new update in India

Xiaomi is introducing a new update for the Poco F7 in India, which includes several improvements, including some for its camera.

The Poco model hit the shelves in India in July. Weeks after its release, however, several users expressed concerns regarding the quality of its camera. Now, Xiaomi says that it has a new update that directly addresses user preferences for the said model in India.

The OS2.0.102.0 OTA update includes thermal management optimization and the June 2025 security patch, but its main focus is the phone’s camera improvements.

Here is the changelog of the new Poco F7 update:

More Natural Skin Tones & Facial Details: Improved facial contrast and accurate brightness in portraits.

Sharper Photos: Crisper images with better detail retention across lighting conditions.

Superior HDR Control: Balanced highlights in bright areas like skies, reducing overexposure.

True-to-Life Colours Outdoors: Greens and landscapes now appear more real and accurate.

