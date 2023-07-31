POCO M6 Pro 5G is about to be unveiled very soon, here is everything we know.

Himanshu Tandon, the head of POCO India, recently shared the first teaser image of the upcoming POCO M6 Pro 5G on Twitter. Although the teaser image does not reveal detailed specifications, we already know quite a bit about the device.

POCO M6 Pro 5G specs, release date

As the name suggests, POCO M6 Pro will support 5G connectivity and will share similar specifications as Redmi 12 5G. Redmi 12 5G is set to be unveiled in India on August 1st, but the launch date of the POCO M6 Pro 5G has not been specified by Himanshu Tandon. However, it is highly probable that POCO M6 Pro 5G will be introduced about a week or two after the Redmi 12 5G’s India launch event. Redmi 12 5G appears on Geekbench, launch event to take place on August 1st in India!

Both devices will have identical specs, but it’s unlikely that they will be unveiled together on August 1st. POCO M6 Pro 5G seems to be reserved for a later date. Since POCO M6 Pro 5G is actually a rebrand of Redmi 12 5G, you might think that POCO M6 is the same phone as Redmi 12 4G, but that would be quite wrong. There is no information about POCO M6 at the moment, only the M6 Pro 5G will be introduced soon.

POCO M6 Pro 5G will carry similar specs to Redmi 12 5G. In the image shared by Himanshu Tandon, we see a phone with a dual camera system, which consists of a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro camera system. Redmi 12 5G and POCO M6 Pro 5G will be released with the same Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. This is an entry-level chipset, but it is a very efficient and powerful enough processor for daily basic tasks.

POCO M6 Pro 5G will have a 6.79-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display. Both phones will come out of the box with MIUI 14 based on Android 13. POCO M6 Pro 5G will come with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging. The fingerprint sensor will be placed on the power key.