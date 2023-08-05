POCO M6 Pro 5G launched in India, cheapest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 phone here!

POCO M6 Pro 5G has been officially unveiled in India, joining the previously launched Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G from the August 1st event. POCO M6 Pro 5G shares similar specifications with Redmi 12 5G, and while it doesn’t offer anything new, its selling point is its affordable price.

POCO M6 Pro 5G

POCO M6 Pro 5G is currently priced at ₹10,999 on Flipkart, which is ₹1,000 lower than the launch price of Redmi 12 5G. If you are eligible for ICICI Bank’s discount, you can get an additional ₹1,000 off and get the base variant of POCO M6 Pro 5G (4GB+64GB) for a total of ₹9,999. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹12,999. POCO M6 Pro 5G comes in two different storage and RAM configurations in India.

POCO M6 Pro 5G offers a competitive and budget-friendly option compared to other phones in the Indian market. Sales of POCO M6 Pro 5G are scheduled to begin on August 9th at 12 pm, but currently, the phone is not available on even POCO India’s website.

POCO M6 Pro 5G specs

POCO M6 Pro 5G is available in two color options: Forest Green and Power Black. It is the cheapest phone featuring Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and also the cheapest phone featuring a glass back, this is not something we commonly see in this price segment.

The phone’s rear camera setup consists of a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth camera, but it lacks OIS. Video recording is limited to 1080p at 30 FPS despite the high resolution of the main camera.

On the front, the phone boasts a 6.79-inch 90 Hz IPS LCD display with a Full HD resolution and an 85.1% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and a UFS 2.2 storage unit. A 5000 mAh battery powers the device, which supports 18W charging speed, and the phone has a thickness of 8.2mm.

For more information, you can visit the official POCO India post on Twitter or the Flipkart sales link provided here.