Xiaomi finally includes more Poco models in Q2 2024 HyperOS rollout plan in India

After waiting for months, Poco has finally confirmed that more of its device users in India will be included in the second-quarter rollout plan of HyperOS.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.

However, despite Xiaomi starting the release of the update in India by the end of February, only a few Poco devices were included in the first rollout plans. Thankfully, this Poco confirmed more models receiving the update in the second quarter of the year.

In a post, the company shared the names of the devices that will receive the HyperOS this quarter: Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo. These add to the list of devices Xiaomi earlier confirmed for its Q2 rollout plan: