Poco officially announces C61 in India

Xiaomi has finally announced the Poco C61 in India, revealing the different details of the new smartphone.

The announcement follows earlier reports about the C61 as a budget smartphone from Poco. According to the company, it will be offered with a starting price of INR 7,499 or around ~$90, making it one of the cheapest handhelds in the market now.

Aside from this, the company has given us a glance at the official back layout of the C61, confirming earlier leaks that it will have a huge circular camera module with 8MP primary and 0.8MP auxiliary camera units. The front, on the other hand, will offer a 5MP camera placed on the top section of its 6.71” 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

As usual, based on these revelations, it can be deduced that the C61 is just a rebranded Redmi A3. This also gives us the same components as the Redmi model, including its MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM options, 64GB/128GB storage options, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The C61 will run Android 14 out of the box and is available in Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green colorways.