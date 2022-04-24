POCO X2 MIUI 13 update is coming soon!

The highly anticipated POCO X2 MIUI 13 update is ready. This update will be coming to your devices very soon. The new MIUI 13 interface has been released to many devices so far. This update, which has been released, brings many new features to the devices, while at the same time increasing the system stability. POCO X2 MIUI 13 update is prepared for POCO X2 users in India. This update will be available to users very soon.

Information about the POCO X2 MIUI 13 update

POCO X2 has been launched with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. The current version of the device, which has received 1 Android and 2 MIUI updates, is V12.5.7.0.RGHINXM. POCO X2 will get MIUI 13 update based on Android 12 which is the latest Android and MIUI update. It will not receive any major Android and MIUI updates after this update. The build number of POCO X2 MIUI 13 update, which will increase system stability and allow you to experience many features, will be V13.0.3.0.SGHINXM.

The POCO X2 MIUI 13 update to be released will increase system stability and offer you the chance to use many features. This update will be released to Mi Pilots first. If no bug are encountered in the update, it will be made available to all users. Well, the following question comes to mind. How and where can I download the POCO X2 MIUI 13 update when it arrives?

How and where can I download the POCO X2 MIUI 13 update when it arrives?

When the POCO X2 MIUI 13 update comes, you will be able to easily download it via MIUI Downloader.

In addition, you can use MIUI Downloader to experience the hidden features of MIUI and keep track of upcoming new updates. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO X2 MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such content.