POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update: Coming soon to other regions!

MIUI 14 is a Stock ROM based on Android developed by Xiaomi Inc. It was announced in December 2022. Key features include a redesigned interface, new super icons, animal widgets, and various optimizations for performance and battery life. In addition, MIUI 14 has been made smaller in size by reworking the MIUI architecture. It is available for various Xiaomi devices including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO.

Users expect the POCO X3 Pro to receive the MIUI 14 update. The MIUI 14 update has been released for the Global lately, and this update has been released to 1 region in total. So what are the regions where this update is not released? What is the latest status of the MIUI 14 update for these regions? We answer all these questions for you in this article.

POCO X3 Pro is some of the very popular models. Of course, we know that there are many users who use this model. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS LCD panel, a 48MP quad camera setup, and a powerful Snapdragon 860 chipset. POCO X3 Pro is quite remarkable in its segment and attracts a lot of attention from users.

The MIUI 14 update of this model is asked for many times. There are regions where the update has not been released. POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update is not yet released in EEA, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Russia, and Taiwan regions. We know that users in these regions are wondering about the latest status of the update. Now is the time to answer your questions!

POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update

POCO X3 Pro came out of the box with an Android 11-based MIUI 12 user interface. The current versions of this device are V14.0.1.0.TJUMIXM, V13.0.6.0.SJUEUXM, V13.0.4.0.SJUINXM and V13.0.5.0.SJUIDXM. POCO X3 Pro has received POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update on Global, but has not yet received MIUI 14 updates in other regions.

This update was being tested for the EEA, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Russia, and Taiwan. According to the latest information we have, we would like to say that the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update is prepared for the EEA. The update will be released to other regions that have not received the update soon.

The build number of the prepared POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update for EEA is V14.0.1.0.TJUEUXM. This build will be available to all POCO X3 Pro users in the near future. The new MIUI 14 Global is based on Android 13. It will also come with a major Android upgrade. The best optimization will be a combination of speed and stability.

So when will the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update be released for the EEA region? This update will be released by Mid-February at the latest. Because these builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! It will first be rolled out to POCO Pilots. Please wait patiently until then.

So what is the latest situation for other regions? When will POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update arrive in all regions? The update for all regions is not ready yet, it is being prepared. The last internal MIUI builds are V14.0.0.3.TJUIDXM, V14.0.0.3.TJUINXM and V14.0.0.1.TJUTRXM. We’ll let you know when the bugs are fixed and fully ready. We will inform you about new developments.

Where can download the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.