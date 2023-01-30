POCO X5 Pro 5G will be launched on February 6th!

Numerous Xiaomi products are released just in India, the new device that Xiaomi is going to release is the POCO X5 Pro 5G! The processors in the POCO X series are typically top-tier or midrange CPUs. POCO X3 Pro had Snapdragon 860 which is a flagship CPU, POCO X5 Pro will feature Snapdragon 778G chipset. It’s not the best but pretty much enough for daily tasks.

POCO X5 5G Series Launched Soon

As you can see in the above picture, and along with a post by POCO, the device is confirmed to be officially launched on February 6. The device is not released yet, and the date is its launch date that is planned by POCO. We will update this article with more information when the device is released along with the full other release events by POCO and Xiaomi, so keep following us.

The POCO X5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, and it will have 8 GB RAM, along with 128 or 256 GB of storage. We have shown more specs about POCO X5 Pro in this article, you can find them by keep reading this article.

POCO X5 5G Series Officially Confirmed

As we released this article a while ago, now this is actually confirmed. There is a banner on AliExpress saying “New POCO X Series Coming Soon!”. You can refer to the image below.

As you can see in the picture that is on their AliExpress store, it confirm that POCO X5 Pro 5G is officially going to be launched. You can find the AliExpress post on here. You can find information that we posted a while ago about this device in this article as well.

We will update you more when this device is launched along with more information, so keep following us!

POCO X5 Pro 5G Will Be Launched Soon [January 7, 2023]

POCO X5 Pro 5G is a model that will be marketed worldwide, although it will be available in several region, we anticipate that POCO X5 Pro 5G will be introduced very soon. We do not have a clear launch date of the POCO X5 Pro 5G at the moment. But we assume it will launch in January or February. Earlier than that we have shared with you that we have found the POCO X5 Pro 5G in the IMEI database.

Now we are here with the MIUI 14 builds of POCO X5 Pro 5G. You can read our previous article by clicking this link: New POCO Smartphone: POCO X5 Pro 5G Detected in IMEI Database! Xiaomi works on the phones’ software prior to its release. We discovered upcoming MIUI versions of POCO X5 Pro 5G. Here are the first MIUI versions of POCO X5 Pro 5G!

As it can be seen in the pictures, the POCO X5 Pro 5G will come with MIUI 14 and Android 12 preinstalled out of the box. The codename of POCO X5 Pro 5G is “redwood“. We have discovered the MIUI versions for EEA, Global, India, and Turkey regions. The latest MIUI build version is V14.0.3.0.SMSMIXM for now.

POCO X5 Pro is the rebranded version of the recently released Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed. This model differs from previous Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones in that it has a Snapdragon CPU. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ models.

As we have already explained POCO X5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, and it will have 12 GB of RAM with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. It packs 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. What do you think about the POCO X5 Pro 5G? Please share your thoughts in the comments!