Poco X5 Pro starts receiving August 2024 security patch

The August 2024 security update is now rolling out to Poco X5 Pro users in various regions.

The update comes in different build numbers (OS1.0.7.0.UMSEUXM, OS1.0.6.0.UMSINXM, OS1.0.6.0.UMSIDXM, and OS1.0.6.0.UMSMIXM) and varies in size (around 20MB), but all its variants include the August 2024 security patch. This new HyperOS update is now being offered to the Android 14-powered Poco X5 Pro model, which comes in EEA, India, Indonesia, and Global ROMs.

The news follows the earlier updates released by Xiaomi to its devices, including the updates to the Xiaomi Mix Flip, Poco F5 Pro, and Redmi 12C. All the said devices received their August 2024 security patch, albeit some of them received other additions in the updates, including fixes. To recall, here are the short summaries of what users received in the updates:

The models have their respective updates, with the Poco F5 Pro (Global ROM) getting the update with the build number OS1.0.8.0.UMNMIXM. It requires 493MB from the device to bring some fixes (incorrect video issues during the screen orientation switch and incorrect pinned game floating window sizes) and a new addition (a new Lock Screen experience) to the system.

The Redmi 12C (Global ROM) is also receiving a new update with OS1.0.6.0.UCVMIXM build number. The update’s changelog shows no significant changes or additions to the system but says that it comes with the August 2024 security patch to increase its system security protection. The update comes in the size of 393MB.

Ultimately, the Xiaomi Mix Flip gets the HyperOS 1.0.11.0 UNICNXM update, which is 625MB in size. Like the two other updates, it comes with the August 2024 security patch, but it also comes with a handful of improvements and some new additions. Some of the users can expect from the update include the ability to open external screen widgets, more external screen app support, and more.