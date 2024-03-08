Poco X6 Neo reportedly ‘dropping in the next 10 days in India’

We might just be days away from seeing the actual Poco X6 Neo. According to a recent post from a leaker, Poco could unveil the creation in the next 10 days in the Indian market. Moreover, the post reiterated earlier rumors about the model, including details about its sensor and display.

The launch date of X6 Neo remains unknown, but Poco has recently teased fans to “wait up for something Neo.” The company didn’t share specifics on when the device would be offered, but Indian leaker Paras Guglani shared on X that it could be in the coming days, specifying that it would be the Poco X6 Neo.

According to earlier reports and leaks, the X6 Neo is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. Images of the alleged X6 Neo that recently surfaced then affirmed this, showing great similarity in the rear camera layout of the Note 13R Pro. Guglani further cemented the speculations by saying that some of the details of the X6 Neo would indeed be the same as its rumored Redmi counterpart.

According to the leaker, the new Poco smartphone will have the same 108MP main camera, OLED display, and 33W wired charging capability as the Note 13R Pro. Interestingly, compared to the other model mentioned, the tipster said that the “base” RAM of the X6 Neo would be 8GB, suggesting that there are different configurations to expect. Ultimately, Guglani claimed that the model would be offered in three colors and that it would be in “under 18K.”

The last detail is an interesting point, especially after Poco India CEO Himanshu Tandon criticized the Realme 12 5G’s Rs 17,000 pricing. As pointed out by the executive, the company’s M6 5G device offers the same Dimensity 1600 chip but costs less than Rs 10,000. Ultimately, Tandon hinted that a “Neo” device could be a better alternative for the Realme 12 5G, suggesting that it could be the X6 Neo with rumored MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. However, if the X6 Neo would be somewhere around Rs 18,000, Poco would really have to offer something better than what its competitors have.

Fortunately, according to a separate report, the X6 Neo could be priced lower than the rumored 18K price. As shared before, the unit is reportedly aimed at the Gen Z market, so it could cost around Rs 16,000 or around $195.