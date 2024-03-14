Poco X6 Neo launches in India with earlier reported specs

Poco X6 Neo has finally arrived in India after a long wait. As expected, the new smartphone model comes with some specifications similar to those of Redmi Note 13R Pro.

The company launched the new model this Wednesday, noting that it is now available on Flipkart in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange colorways. X6 Neo comes in two configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage, which cost INR 15,999 and INR 17,999 in India, respectively.

Poco claims that the new creation is the brand’s slimmest model to date, but it doesn’t lack impressive hardware inside. The new 5G smartphone houses the Dimensity 6080 chipset, with either 8GB or 12GB RAM supporting it. It also comes with sufficient power, thanks to the big 5,000mAh battery it has alongside support for 33W charging. Sadly, however, even though Android 14 is already available in the country, X6 Neo comes with Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS out of the box.

Its display, on the other hand, is a 6.67” Full HD+ OLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is complemented by Gorilla Glass 5 alongside thin bezels measuring 1.5mm on both left and right sides and 2mm and 2.5mm on its top and bottom areas, respectively.

As for its camera system, its rear sports a duo of lenses: a 108MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. In front, the 16MP is situated on the punch hole in the top middle area of the screen.

As mentioned above, the new model is now available on Flipkart, but note that its general availability is not expected until March 18.