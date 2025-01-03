Poco X7 Pro to debut with Dimensity 8400 Ultra, 6550mAh battery, ₹30K starting price in India

Poco announced that the Poco X7 Pro will be offered for under ₹30,000 in India. The company also revealed the model’s chip and battery.

The Poco X7 series will arrive on January 9. In addition to the date, the company also revealed the designs of the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, fueling speculations that they are rebadged models of the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Turbo 4, respectively.

Now, the company is back with another crucial detail involving the Pro model of the lineup: its price tag. According to Poco, the Poco X7 Pro will be offered for under ₹30,000. This is not a surprise since its predecessor was introduced with a ₹26,999 starting price tag for its 8GB/256GB configuration.

In addition to its design, the company also confirmed that the X7 Pro would offer a Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip and a 6550mAh battery. As per earlier reports, the X7 Pro also offers LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, 90W wired charging, and HyperOS 2.0. The phone will be available in a black and yellow dual-color design, but Poco says that an Iron Man edition will also launch on the said launch date.

