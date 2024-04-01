Realme 12x 5G coming to UAE soon

Realme 12x 5G has just received its Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority certification in UAE, suggesting its upcoming launch in the said market.
The device made its first debut in China. Following this, the handheld is expected to be introduced in India on April 2 while keeping the same monicker. The Realme 12x 5G is expected to enter other markets globally soon, and UAE might be the next to welcome it. There’s currently no exact date for the move, but the certification that the device received from TDRA could mean that its launch in the UAE market is just around the corner.
It is unknown whether there will be huge differences between the Chinese variant and the global variant of the model, but here are the current details we know about the Realme 12x 5G:
- It will be available in green and purple colorways.
- The smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W SuperVOOC charging capability. This will make it the first smartphone under Rs 12,000 to feature such fast charging capability.
- It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness.
- Just like its Chinese counterpart, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip with VC cooling.
- The main camera system is composed of a 50MP (f/1.8) wide unit with PDAF and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Meanwhile, its front selfie camera features an 8MP (f2.1) wide unit, which is also capable of 1080p@30fps video recording.
- It will have the Air Gesture (first reported in the launch of Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G) and Dynamic Button features.
- The configurations that will be offered in the Indian market are yet to be confirmed. In China, the unit is available for up to 12GB of RAM, and there’s also Virtual RAM that can provide another 12GB of memory. Meanwhile, it is being offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options.