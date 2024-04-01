Realme 12x 5G coming to UAE soon

Realme 12x 5G has just received its Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority certification in UAE, suggesting its upcoming launch in the said market.

The device made its first debut in China. Following this, the handheld is expected to be introduced in India on April 2 while keeping the same monicker. The Realme 12x 5G is expected to enter other markets globally soon, and UAE might be the next to welcome it. There’s currently no exact date for the move, but the certification that the device received from TDRA could mean that its launch in the UAE market is just around the corner.

It is unknown whether there will be huge differences between the Chinese variant and the global variant of the model, but here are the current details we know about the Realme 12x 5G: